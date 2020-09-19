September 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe World

France reports new daily record in COVID-19 cases

By Reuters News Service00
People Wearing Protective Face Masks Walk In A Busy Street In Paris
Paris, France, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

France reported 13,498 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the previous 24 hours, setting another record in daily additional infections since the start of the epidemic.

The new cases pushed the cumulative total to 442,194 as the seven-day moving average of daily new infections rose to more than 9,700, compared with a low of 272 at the end of May, two weeks after the lockdown was lifted.

A faster circulation of the virus and a six-fold increase in testing since the government made it free are the two main reasons for the scale of the increase, epidemiologists have said.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 was up by 26 on Saturday at 31,274, a growth significantly lower than registered the previous day.

Health authorities reported a sudden jump in the country’s daily death toll from COVID-19 on Friday because of unreported cases in one hospital near Paris.



Related posts

Belarus police detain hundreds of protesters in Minsk

Reuters News Service

Kremlin critic Navalny posts photo of himself walking

Reuters News Service

Two dead as rare storm hits central Greece

Reuters News Service

New UK lockdown likely sooner rather than later, says former advisor

Reuters News Service

Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again menace island

Reuters News Service

Trailblazing U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies; succession battle looms

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign