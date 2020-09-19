September 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police issue 11 fines for health and safety violations

By Staff Reporter00
Nine individuals and two establishments were reported by police in the past 24 hours for violating health and safety measures, it was announced on Saturday.

Police carried out 477 checks across the island, issuing fines to three people in Nicosia, four in Larnaca, two in Famagusta, and one establishment each in Limassol and Paphos.

Most checks were carried out in Larnaca, 181, with Limassol in second place, 124.



Staff Reporter

