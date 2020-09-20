September 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: Health minister calls on people not to get complacent

By Katy Turner00
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou on Sunday called on the public not to get complacent as he expressed his concern for the increasing number of Covid cases seen in the last few days.

In a Tweet, the minister also urged young people to act as a shield for the older and more vulnerable members of society.

In an article written for Reporter he said the increase in cases internationally recently confirms the worries of scientists for a surge in cases as the weather gets colder.

Although the picture in Cyprus is satisfactory, “unfortunately, the only sure thing this invisible enemy has taught us is that it does not allow complacency,” he said.”On the contrary, as we know very well, it takes advantage of relaxation and spreads at lightning speed where protection measures are insufficient and the observance of the health protocols is deficient.”

The drastic measures imposed during the first wave of the pandemic have been lifted and the restrictive measures that remain are aimed at maintaining the very good epidemiological picture we have achieved together after painful deprivations, he added.

The return of children to school and thousands to the workplace in addition to changing temperatures meaning more time spent inside will create conditions for the spread of the virus, he said. “Therefore, the greatest possible care is required to deal with the unknown situation in the future.“I want to assure you that the health system is ready, health professionals are on standby and we have an updated management plan for any new wave,” the minister added.

The cases of the last few days are of “particular concern”, he said. “The increase of the transmission chains and especially the numerous close case contacts show insufficient observance of the self-protection measures in the family, professional and social environment.

“For this reason I appeal to all citizens to faithfully follow the health protocols and to observe the measures of personal protection”.



Related posts

Coronavirus: 21 people and four establishments charged

Katy Turner

Arrest after motorcyclist stopped with 1kg of cannabis

Katy Turner

Brits beat Brexit with Cyprus move 

Bejay Browne

Our View: With new pressure over talks, we need the president to be honest

CM: Our View

Tales from the Coffeeshop: Akel championing freedom of expression. Oh, the irony

Patroclos

UK parliament to decide EU’s good faith

Alper Ali Riza
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign