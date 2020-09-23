September 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: two premises, eight individuals booked

By Annette Chrysostomou01
Coronachecks

Police carried out 500 checks to contain the spread of the coronavirus and booked two premises and eight individuals in 24 hours from Tuesday until Wednesday.

According to police, in Nicosia one person was booked and 50 inspections were made, in Limassol 98 checks resulted in one individual being booked, in Larnaca three persons were fined and 152 people and premises were inspected, in Famagusta two persons were charged and in the Morphou district one.

The owners of one establishment in Paphos and one in Limassol were also caught violating relevant protocols.



