February 2, 2022

Coronavirus: Two deaths, 3,083 new infections

Two deaths and 3,083 new cases of the virus were announced on Wednesday out of 100,762 PCR and rapid tests, a positivity rate of 3.06 per cent.

The deaths were of two men both aged 74.

There are 235 people in hospital with the virus of whom 67 are in serious condition.

