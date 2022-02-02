February 2, 2022

Taking to the streets with curiosity and a camera

By Eleni Philippou026
A series of workshops and gatherings in various spaces is being organised by the Fabrika KollektiV. Meeting in and exploring spaces and parks, the art-based local initiative aims to host events that embody non-formal learning techniques and a diverse form of art and expression in the hope of bringing people together.

Their events vary in genres yet usually they are casual, fun gatherings for participants to share experiences, skills and emotions while escaping routines, norms and most importantly, stereotypes. Hence the title of this series being In an Open Circle.

The upcoming workshop, on Saturday, will set off from the Nicosia Municipal Gardens before taking the streets of downtown Nicosia. Throughout the walk, participants will be urged to explore the city visually, developing a sense of vision in the urban jungle.

The workshop, which is coordinated by Fabrika KollektiV and will be facilitated by Kyriakos Hadjielia, is an open-level practical experience and will be an opportunity to creatively embrace the picturesque yet dichotomised streets of the capital. Led by Kyriakos, Saturday’s event will focus on street photography so it’s important to bring a camera of some sort (analogue, digital or mobile phone) and curiosity, to see the city with fresh eyes.

 

In an Open Circle

Street photo workshop coordinated by Fabrika KollektiV and facilitated by Kyriakos Hadjielia. February 5. Meeting point: Nicosia Municipal Gardens. 11am-12.30pm. Facebook page @fabrikacy 

