February 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Kasoulides has ‘useful meeting’ with Hochstein

By Source: Cyprus News Agency07
Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides

The partnership between Cyprus and the US, and the prospects for regional cooperation on energy issues were discussed during a meeting Thursday in Washington between Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides and US Senior Advisor for Energy Security at the State Department Amos Hochstein.

Kasoulides, wrapping up a visit in the United States, posted on Twitter that he had “a useful meeting” with Hochstein.

He said they exchanged views on Clean Energy Cooperation, the Cyprus-US bilateral partnership and prospects for regional cooperation on energy issues.

In a tweet earlier, the foreign ministry said Kasoulides had a “productive meeting” with Congressman Gregory Meeks, chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee.

It added that Kasoulides was “grateful for bipartisan support” to deepening the Cyprus-US relationship, the 3+1 cooperation, and to viable solution to Cyprus problem in line with UN resolutions.

