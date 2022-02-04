February 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

Concert to showcase works by Cypriot composer

By Eleni Philippou018
A concert with works by Cypriot composer Faidros Kavallaris titled Of Transcendence will be held by the French Institute of Cyprus later this month in the context of the French Presidency of the European Union. A musical evening at Pallas Theatre on February 19 will present works performed by special guests.

French violin soloist Saskia Lethiec and the Cyprus-based string quartet Fusionia, made up of Marios Ioannou, Savvas Lagou, Sorin Alexandru Horlea and Roberrt Grod, will take the stage. The programme consists of six works covering a long period of the composer’s creative endeavours. Included is the 1984 work Transcendence – Early Morning Song for solo violin and Transcendence B for two violins and violoncello that are being dedicated to the memory of the composer’s father and mother respectively.

In addition, the concert will also welcome two world premiere performances of the works titled Archaiko-Indokypriako for solo violin, which was composed between 2016 and 2017, and the recently composed Psychilaiton for violin and string quartet of this year, bringing the music of the night to a close.

 

Of Transcendence

Concert with works by Cypriot composer Faidros Kavallaris. February 19. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 8pm. €10, 15. Tickets at the door and www.soldoutticketbox.com. Tel: 99-553174

