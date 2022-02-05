February 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Two arrested after cannabis found in car

By Gina Agapiou00
Nicosia police on Saturday said they had arrested two men, aged 33 and 34, in connection with the discovery of three kilos of cannabis.

According to the police announcement, the drugs were found following a tip-off to the drug squad.

Officers stopped the car of a 34-year-old man for a check in a specific area in Nicosia.

The illegal drug was found in a plastic bag inside the car.

During investigations of the case, two men aged 33 and 34 were arrested.

Drug squad said investigations continue.

