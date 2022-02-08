February 8, 2022

Coronavirus: €6,000 in fines for violating health protocols

By Staff Reporter0106
Police handed out fines totaling €6,000 to six businesses for violating health protocols to contain the spread of coronavirus in the 24 hours to 6.00 am Tuesday, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

The businesses and 13 individuals were booked after 1,600 police checks islandwide.

In Nicosia, police carried out 497 checks and booked two individuals and two business establishments, in Limassol 170 checks were carried out with one individual and two businesses booked, in Larnaca two businesses and one individual were booked, following 424 checks, in Paphos 44 checks were carried out, without any reports, in Famagusta four individuals were booked after 292 checks, while in the Morphou region there were no reports after 136 checks.

No reports were issued following 117 checks by the Traffic Departments and 10 checks by the Port and Marine Police. In the context of checks at the airports, four individuals were booked at Paphos Airport and one at Larnaca Airport.

In Nicosia, a business manager was fined €1,000 for not having a valid safe pass, and another €750 for not checking for a SafePass at the door. In Limassol, a shop owner was fined €1,500 for not checking for a SafePass, and another was fined €1,500 because there was an employee working without a protective mask.

In Larnaca, a shop owner was fined €750, because an employee did not have a protective mask on, and another was fined €500 because the owner was not wearing a mask.

