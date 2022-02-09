February 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Podcast

Daily News Briefing

In today’s episode, farmers working near the village of Denia in the buffer zone on Tuesday reported they were threatened by five soldiers from the north, some of whom were armed.

Meanwhile, the ministry of health said that thousands of children had the opportunity to attend lessons in person thanks to the Test to Stay policy, as secondary school teachers criticised the measure, saying it will lead to school closures.

In other news, the government has announced it will channel 15 per cent of its revenue from the operation of the casino resort in Limassol to finance housing scheme.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

