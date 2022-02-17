February 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Champions League Football Sport

Firmino, Salah leave it late to fire Liverpool to win at Inter

By Reuters News Service06
champions league round of 16 first leg inter milan v liverpool
Liverpool took a big step towards the quarter-finals with a first leg win at the San Siro

Late goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah earned Liverpool a 2-0 victory at Inter Milan in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday.

Inter had the better of the first-half chances, with Hakan Calhanoglu firing against the crossbar when afforded too much time in the penalty area.

Liverpool were struggling to create many opportunities, with coach Juergen Klopp ringing the changes in the second half, and one of those substitutes came up trumps – Firmino flicking home from a corner to break the deadlock in the 75th minute.

With their resistance broken, the errors started to creep in for Inter and Salah pounced when they failed to clear a long ball into the box to put the game to bed seven minutes from time.

Even with the away goals rule no longer in force, the victory puts the 2019 Champions League winners in a commanding position ahead of the return leg on March 8 at Anfield.

Coman rescues late draw for Bayern at Salzburg

Bayern Munich midfielder Kingsley Coman struck in the 90th minute to snatch a 1-1 draw at Salzburg in Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 first leg.

The Austrian side, who were competing in the knockout stage of the competition for the first time, took the lead midway through the first half with a goal on the counterattack from Chukwubuike Adamu.

Adamu, 20, had come on in the 12th minute after starting striker Noah Okafor went off injured.

But Frenchman Coman, who struck the winning goal for Bayern in the 2020 Champions League final, ensured the six-times winners left with a draw when he appeared at the far post to meet a Thomas Mueller header and tuck the ball into the net from close range. (

Related Posts

‘Greek Freak’ Giannis drops 50 as Bucks top Pacers

Reuters News Service

United should be fighting for more than top four, says De Gea

Reuters News Service

Man City refuse to get carried away after thumping win in Lisbon

Press Association

Pochettino revels in Mbappe magic as PSG edge Real

Reuters News Service

Hopes dashed for Cyprus’ only Winter Olympian

Alix Norman

Beijing Olympics: Alpine skiing-France’s Noel conquers ‘Ice River’ to win slalom gold

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign