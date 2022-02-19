February 19, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Funeral homes booked for operating without a licence

By Antigoni Pitta0576
funeral

Six funeral homes were booked for operating without a licence, police said on Saturday.

On Friday, local police carried out checks at three suspect funeral homes in Nicosia and one each in Larnaca, Famagusta and Paphos.

During the checks it was determined that none of the businesses had obtained the licence required to operate as a funeral home from the interior ministry.

In addition, none of their employees were licensed to work there.

Various documents, receipts, invoices and more were seized for further examination.

A funeral home in Limassol was also checked but found to have all the required licences, police added.

