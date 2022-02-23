Daily News Briefing

February 23, 2022

In today’s episode, Deputy Minister for Tourism Savvas Perdios has reportedly assured the tourism industry that the government is devising a contingency plan in the event of a flare-up in Ukraine and possible further sanctions on Russia, adversely impacting tourist arrivals from the two countries.

Meanwhile, the further easing of restrictions should take place over the course of weeks, not months, one of the government’s advisors said, emphasising the need to learn to live with the virus.

In other news, the ‘spy van’ affair that broke out in late 2019 ended with the Larnaca criminal court imposing a €76,000 fine on Israeli company WiSpear Systems Limited.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

