February 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Transport for London drops mask requirement for passengers

By Reuters News Service047
covid 19 pandemic, in london
Passengers ride on a London bus

Passengers using London’s transport network will no longer be required to wear face coverings from Feb. 24, but they will be strongly encouraged to do so, Transport for London said on Wednesday.

“Wearing face coverings will no longer be a condition of carriage from 24 February but customers and staff will be strongly recommended to wear them if they are able to,” TFL said in a statement.

