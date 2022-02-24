February 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Education

Parents call for end to four-monthly exams

By Nick Theodoulou012
school exams 2
(Photo: Christos Theodorides)

The four-monthly exams in lyceums should be postponed due to ongoing issues in the education sector, according to the confederation of secondary school parents.

The confederation cited chronic problems with distance learning, a lack of substitute teachers, and that many tests already take place as their key reasons for calling for the postponement.

Their statement on Thursday follows a meeting held on Wednesday after which they unanimously agreed on their position.

It further stated that it has begun discussions for deep-rooted changes to the legislation, and that if the education ministry continues to ignore the confederation’s proposals it will have no option but to proceed with even greater measures.

The four-monthly exams were approved by the legislature in early 2019, after agreement was reached with the leaderships of the teaching unions Oltek and Oelmek, but they have faced opposition ever since – at various points from teachers, parents and students alike.

Secondary school students, meanwhile, are staging a two-hour boycott of classes on Friday morning over the same issue.

Related Posts

Education minister denies abandoning Larnaca university

Nick Theodoulou

New bus terminal for Nicosia to improve connectivity

Nick Theodoulou

Icon stolen by RAF pilot in 1974 returned to Cyprus

Nick Theodoulou

Arrested men linked to series of burglaries

Gina Agapiou

Ukrainian embassy condemns Russia’s ‘act of war’

Gina Agapiou

Flights to and from Ukraine cancelled

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign