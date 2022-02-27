February 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Police book three business managers and 18 individuals

By Source: Cyprus News Agency039
Lockdown ÐÁÍÄÇÌÉÁ Covid 19  ËÅÕÊÙÓÉÁ ÊÏÓÌÏÓ

Police reported three business managers and eighteen individuals during the past 24 hours after 2,344 checks in all districts concerning the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.A police spokesperson told CNA that 524 checks were carried out in the Nicosia district during which three individuals and one business manager were fined.In Limassol, during 180 inspections, eight individuals were fined, while in Larnaca, one individual and one business manager were fined after 571 checks were carried out in the district.In Paphos, one individual was booked during 353 checks, and in Famagusta district two people and one business manager were fined after 355 checks. In the Morphou area after 198 checks three citizens were fined.The Traffic Department and the Port and Marine police carried out 136 and 27 checks respectively, without any fines issued.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Cyprus and Ukraine developments on President Anastasiades’ agenda during contacts in Saudi Arabia and talks with Herzog

Source: Cyprus News Agency

A war of politics, not the people

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: Four deaths, 1,606 new cases (updated)

Katy Turner

Upcoming poetry events

Eleni Philippou

Two-day workshop explores the magic world of natural colours

Eleni Philippou

Government’s ‘dogmatism’ causes rising prices says Akel at rallies

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign