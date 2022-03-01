March 1, 2022

Anastasiades on official visit to Saudi Arabia

By Staff Reporter050
ΠτΔ – Υποδοχή από Κυβερνήτη Ριάντ /
Τhe Governor of Riyadh Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud welcomes the President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades

President Nicos Anastasiades begins an official visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, after flying to Riyadh late on Monday at the head of a delegation.

According to an official announcement, the  president was received at the airport by the Governor of the capital of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz al Saud.

On Tuesday, he will hold talks with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud that are expected to focus on developments in the Cyprus issue and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, the situation in Ukraine, Cyprus-Saudi Arabia bilateral relations, energy issues and EU-Saudi Arabia relations.

The Crown Prince will then host a dinner in honour of the President who will return to Cyprus on the evening of the same day.

The president is accompanied by Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides, Minister of Energy, Trade and Industry Natasa Pilides, the Deputy Minister to the President Kyriakos Kousios, Deputy Government Spokesperson Niovi Parisinou and other officials.

On the sidelines of the President’s visit to Riyadh, the Foreign Minister and the Minister of Energy, Trade and Industry are expected to meet today with their Saudi counterparts.

