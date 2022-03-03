March 3, 2022

MPs observe minute’s silence for Ukraine

a view shows a residential building destroyed by recent shelling in irpin
A view shows a residential building destroyed by recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the city of Irpin in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

A minute’s silence was held in parliament to honour those killed in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, with House president Annita Demetriou saying that tragedy has broken out in the heart of Europe.

She condemned Russia’s illegal and unilateral decision to recognise the so-called “peoples’ republics” of Donetsk and Luhansk and the subsequent invasion.

“Cyprus remembers and has not forgotten, it cannot forget as the wounds of the Turkish invasion are still … causing us to bleed,” she told parliament.

 

