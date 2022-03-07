March 7, 2022

Ukraine negotiator says talks with Russia yielded some progress on evacuation logistics

By Reuters News Service02
belarus
The talks in Belarus on Monday

A Ukrainian negotiator at talks with Russia on Monday said some small progress had been made on agreeing logistics for the evacuation of civilians, but no agreement was reached that significantly improves the broader situation.

The two sides will continue talks on a ceasefire, said negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak in a video statement.

Russian negotiators said they did not have positive developments to report following talks with Ukraine and warned not to expect the next round to bring a final result.

The talks “are not easy. It is too early to talk about something positive,” negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said following the talks. “Hopefully next time we can take a bigger step forward.”

