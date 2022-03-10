March 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Britain Russia World

UK adds Abramovich, Sechin, Lebedev to Russian sanctions list

By Reuters News Service00
FILE PHOTO: Happier times for Roman Abramovich

Britain said on Thursday it had imposed asset freezes on seven Russian businessmen including Roman Abramovich, Igor Sechin, Oleg Deripaska and Dmitri Lebedev after they were added to the country’s sanctions list.

“There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin’s vicious assault on Ukraine,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Abramovich is the owner of Chelsea soccer club, Deripaska has stakes in En+ Group, Sechin is the Chief Executive of Rosneft and Lebedev is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bank Rossiya.

Related Posts

Iran says lack of U.S. decision on nuclear deal complicates talks

Reuters News Service

Rio first big miner to cut Russia ties; Sony, Nintendo halt console sales

Reuters News Service

Top Russian, Ukrainian diplomats meet for first time since invasion (Update)

Reuters News Service

Ukraine accuses Russia of genocide after bombing of children’s hospital

Reuters News Service

Putin signs law on using rainy-day fund to buy OFZ bonds, stocks

Reuters News Service

Food crisis grows as spiralling prices spark export bans

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign