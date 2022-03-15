March 15, 2022

Contemporary artists from around the world meet at Nicosia Gallery

By Eleni Philippou048
lara rottinghaus, lockdown frühstück, oil on linen, 2021, 120 x 100 cmweb

The group exhibition Under the Same Sky is the first physical exhibition of the Contemporary Art Gallery Riana Raouna and will present works by 12 emerging artists from all over the world. Opening on March 30 and lasting for almost a month, the artists will showcase their pieces at the Multipurpose Event Space on 266 Ermou Street in old Nicosia.

Through 20 figurative and abstract paintings and three sculptural works, Under the Same Sky explores the feeling of nostalgia, either as a purely psychological condition or as a remembrance of past landscapes and experienced events. Artists from Romania, Syria, Nigeria, the UK, Germany, South Korea, Italy, Scotland, China, Switzerland and Cyprus each explore the themes through different mediums.

According to the gallery’s founder and exhibition curator Raouna: “The exhibition theme of nostalgia is an integral part of the human psyche; nostalgia relates to the past but most importantly, it acts as a vehicle for re-evaluating the present and aspiring the future.”

While each of the exhibited works is built around existing pillars of painting and sculpture, each of the artists adopts their unique artistic language, which is representative of the new wave in Contemporary Art. “This exhibition is particularly important to us,” adds Raouna, “because we will present the works of some of the most promising emerging talents from the international art scene for the first time in Cyprus. Our aim is to offer the opportunity to art lovers and collectors to discover these exciting artists and acquire highly desirable works, whose value is expected to rise both aesthetically and financially.”

 

Under the Same Sky

Group art exhibition with artists from around the world. March 30-April 20. Riana Raouna Gallery, 266 Ermou Street, Nicosia. Opening night: 6pm-9pm. Monday-Saturday: 11am – 8 pm. Tel: 22-462888. www.rianaraouna.com

