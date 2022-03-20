March 20, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police arrest two men after bullets and pistol found in car

By Staff Reporter00
Two men were arrested after a pistol and bullets were found in their possession, police said on Sunday.

Following a tip off on Saturday night, the men aged 42 and 44 were found in the parking lot of the Nicosia general hospital shortly before 7:30pm.

Following a search of the vehicle, officers found a pistol and five bullets. The two were arrested on the spot with the items confiscated for further investigation.

