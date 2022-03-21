March 21, 2022

Ongoing bus strike leads to congestion in Nicosia

By Constantinos Tsindas06
The empty bus station in Nicosia on Monday morning (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

Efforts by the labour and transport ministries to solve problems of bus company workers are intensifying as a strike continued on Monday morning, leading to heavy traffic in Nicosia and Larnaca.

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos was at the central bus depot in Larnaca on Sunday night where he held talks with union officials, which extended beyond midnight, according to left wing PEO Larnaca district secretary Nadia Kyritsi.

“Karousos said that the ministry was showing real interest in improving public transport and will undertake efforts to solve long standing as well as current issues that were put to him by unions,” she said.

The strike began on Saturday over letters of dismissal sent to 36 employees.

ΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΣ ΜΕΤΑΦΟΡΩΝ ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΜΕ ΣΤΕΛΕΧΗ ΣΥΝΤΕΧΝΙΩΝ
Transport Minister Yiannos Karousos meeting striking workers on Sunday evening

Bus drivers that are members of PEO are currently holding a General Assembly at the union building in Larnaca to decide whether to terminate strike action, following the ministers’ intervention.

On Monday afternoon the labour and transport ministers will hold a meeting with both company and union representatives, as they try to reach a compromise that will lead to the withdrawal of dismissal letters by the company and have drivers back on the roads.

Measures led to longer traffic queues this morning, beyond normal weekday congestion.

