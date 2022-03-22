March 22, 2022

Cyprus, Israel joint exercise at Larnaca airport

A joint emergency exercise will be conducted at Larnaca airport between 10pm Tuesday and 2am Wednesday. The exercise is part of “Joint Tactical Training 2022” between the Cyprus airport security police (Dasa) and their Israeli counterparts.

The announcement said that the aim of the exercise is for cooperation and immediate response in case of an illegal incident at the airports, with participation of members of Dasa and Israeli Airlines staff, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

Airport operators Hermes Airports Ltd, civil aviation, the private security company ICTS, and ground transport companies will also participate in the training.

According to the announcement, the exercise is set for a time when no arrivals and departures of aircraft will take place. During the exercise, various scenarios will be carried out in areas where Israeli flights take off and land, while shots will be fired with blank cartridges.

The announcement goes on to assure the public that there is absolutely no reason for concern, since it is an exercise.

