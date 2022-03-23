March 23, 2022

House president says tested Covid positive

House president Annita Demetriou

House President Annita Demetriou has tested positive for the coronavirus, she announced on Wednesday.

On her Twitter feed, Demetriou posted: “Following a PCR test I was found positive to the Covid-19 virus. I will be self-isolating and will work remotely from home, following all prescribed health and safety instructions.”

