‘Top Employer’ honours for Lidl Cyprus at Digital Marketing Awards

Lidl Cyprus’ credentials as a top employer – constantly evolving and innovating while remaining ever-focused on people – have once again been honoured, with the company capturing four kudos at the recent 2021 Digital Marketing Awards.
The awards were as follows:
- Gold and Bronze awards in the ‘Best on YouTube’ and ‘Best Use of Video’ categories. Among the unique offerings considered here, were Lidl Cyprus’ five-episode series in the form of a successful series trailer, celebrating its Top Employer status while starring #teamLidl itself.
- Gold award in the ‘Best on LinkedIn’ category for best overall use of the professional social media platform, and creating a community to promote the authentic Lidl Cyprus to every potential candidate.
- Bronze award in the ‘Best Lead Generation Campaign’ category, for the integrated strategy to attract talent by optimising the recruitment funnel, providing a holistic experience from first touchpoint to final onboarding.
“Our awards in the domestic Digital Marketing Awards competition confirm our innovative efforts in attracting candidates,” noted Lidl Cyprus Head of HR Yiannis Epaminondas.
“We invested in all stages of the Recruitment Funnel, ensuring a talent-attraction process characterised by transparency, equality, and inclusion,” he continued.
“These awards strengthen our certification as a Top Employer for the 5th consecutive year and give us the strength to continue to innovate for our people.”
Meanwhile, further expanding its presence in the Cypriot retail and human resources markets, the company is planning to open two new stores in Limassol and in Nicosia later this year.
Moreover, it is also planning ‘Lidl Days’ – open career days, inviting all potential work candidates to come with their CVs and get to know team Lidl better. The next ‘Lidl Days’ are scheduled for Thursday, June 2, in Limassol, and Friday, June 24, in Nicosia. Further information relevant to the career days can be found here.
