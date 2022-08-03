August 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Government reaffirms commitment to One China policy

By Nick Theodoulou00
pelekanos
Government spokesman Marios Pelekanos

The government remains committed to the One China policy, government spokesman Marios Pelekanos said on Wednesday night, noting that the EU also supports this.

Speaking to state broadcaster RIK, Pelekanos said that international law is fully respected, as is territorial sovereignty and integrity.

He further expressed wishes for the de-escalation of the tensions and for peace and security in the region.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan on Wednesday after touting its democracy and pledging American solidarity during her brief visit, adding that Chinese anger cannot stop world leaders from travelling to the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.

China’s ambassador to Cyprus Liu Yantao praised Pelekanos’ comments, stating: “We applaud Cyprus government’s firm stance on the one-China principle on US House Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. China and Cyprus’ shared commitment to sovereignty, territorial integrity and international law lie at the heart of our strategic partnership.”

Across the aisle, Akel reaffirmed its commitment to the One China principle and accused the visit of provoking China – with the embassy in Cyprus also praising the main opposition party’s statements.

“We applaud Akel for the firm and brotherly support of [the] one-China principle and unequivocal opposition to Pelosi’s reckless and provocative visit to China’s Taiwan,” the ambassador wrote on Twitter.

Akel further stated that the visit violated China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The One China policy is the diplomatic acknowledgment of China’s stance that there is only one Chinese government, however the One China principle is the stance that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China which is to one day be reunified.

 

Related Posts

Police say lit coals caused Pedoulas fire

Staff Reporter

More equipment needed to fight forest fires

Sarah Ktisti

CBC warns consumers of fake bank

Sarah Ktisti

Beleaguered HIO chairman hands in resignation

Nick Theodoulou

Perseids meteor shower coincides with full moon

Nick Theodoulou

Nine years for man accused of sexual abuse of minor

Sarah Ktisti
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign