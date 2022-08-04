August 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Four charged with stealing electricity

By Staff Reporter00
Four people have been charged with stealing electricity at a Chlorakas apartment complex, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Thursday.

Quoting police, it said that on Wednesday between 6.00 pm and midnight, officers had gone to the apartment complex and found that an electricity cable had been connected from an apartment to the EAC’s box in the corridor.

An EAC official who visited the scene found that electricity was being appropriated. Four people, all third country nationals, who were living in the apartment were arrested, charged in writing and released.

 

