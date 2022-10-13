Daily News Briefing

October 13, 2022

In today’s episode, the trial of David Hunter, who faces charges of the pre-meditated murder of his wife, has been postponed for fifth time since his arrest last December. He has been held in custody since then. The new date was set for November 18, 2022.

In other news, the barbed wire along the green line to discourage irregular migrants arriving from the north was produced in Turkey, it was reported yesterday.

According to a report in the north, the company responsible for placing the barbed wire along the green line in Akaki and Peristerona to stop irregular migrants is a Greek company, which gets it materials from Turkey.

Elsewhere,the cabinet yesterday decided to initiate the withdrawal of citizenship from three investors and seven of their dependents after an investigation by the interior ministry.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

