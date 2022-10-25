October 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter0261
cb october 25

In today’s episode, the health condition of Archbishop Chrysostomos remains critical, according to the latest medical announcement issued on Monday. Newer medical announcement will be issued depending on the progress of the archbishop’s health.

In other news, Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides yesterday defended the 2023 state budget as being a “responsible” one, with substantially augmented spending on social assistance as well as growth-oriented projects.

Elsewhere, a 24-year-old cycled around the entire island in just one day over the weekend to raise funds for thyroid cancer.

The incredible feat, accomplished by Alexandros Agrotis, began from Deryneia on Saturday afternoon, where he began a journey through the state-controlled areas through the night.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Family nearly buries the wrong body

Gina Agapiou

EU agencies now better equipped to handle potential health crises

Iole Damaskinos

Today’s weather: Mainly clear, slight dust

Staff Reporter

Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for rape

Anna Savva

Another hit-and-run shooting of traffic camera employees (Update)

Iole Damaskinos

Partial solar eclipse on Tuesday will be visible from Cyprus (Update)

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign