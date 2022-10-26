October 26, 2022

Performance acts as A Table for Thinkers

Think, think and think some more. Lots of thoughts go through the mind every day and with a constant overload of information to take in, the mind easily becomes a cluttered mess. Here to offer a performance for deep thinkers is a new work by choreographer Maria Kasapi titled A Table for Thinkers, which will reach Nicosia soon.

The piece will be an event unlike the usual as it is labelled a performance-meal, followed by a meet and greet with pizza. Kasapi’s performance is an attempt to approach hyper-analytical thinking in the context of everyday life and interpersonal relationships. Hosted at Wherehaus 612 on November 4 and 5, four performers (Emily Cutler, Elisavet Panagiotou, Panayiotis Gregoriou and Tonia Kyriakou) will unravel thoughts on stage.

The performance comes into dialogue with another performance by the creator titled Too Much Too Long, which was created in 2020 as a part of the Cyprus Choreography Platform. Two years and an endless amount of thoughts later, Kasapi’s newest body of work is ready to see the public eye.

 

A Table for Thinkers

Performance-meal choreographed by Maria Kasapi. November 4-5. Wherehaus 612, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 97-902823

