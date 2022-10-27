October 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Cops arrest two men for cannabis plants in apartment

By Staff Reporter0145
File photo

Police arrested two men for cannabis possession and cultivation with intent to supply, as six plants were found in their Famagusta apartment.

The arrests of the men – aged 41 and 49 – were made on Wednesday following a drug squad (Ykan) inspection of the two men’s vehicle.

Nothing suspicious was found in the car, but a subsequent check at their apartment uncovered six cannabis plants ranging from 13cm to 52cm, along with a small amount of cannabis.

