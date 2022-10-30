October 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Dust in the atmosphere on Sunday, mountain rain showers forecast from Monday

By Sarah Ktisti00
weather

The weather will be mostly clear on Sunday, with highs of 28 degrees celsius inland and on the coasts and 19 celsius up in the mountains, while a build up of cloud cover later in the afternoon, mainly in the mountains is forecast, according to the met office.

Dust will hover in the atmosphere intermittently mainly from Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday night the weather will be mostly clear, with temperatures forecast to drop to around 14 degrees inland, around 17 degrees on the coast and 12 degrees in the mountains.

On Monday and Tuesday mostly clear skies forecast, but increased cloud cover in the afternoon is expected to bring local rain or even thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains.

On Wednesday, a build up of clouds in the afternoon may bring isolated rainshowers, mainly in the mountains.

The temperature will gradually drop slightly over the three-day period to hover close to the average seasonal temperatures.

