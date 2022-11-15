November 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEducationEnvironment

Limassol Tourism Board promotes love of cycling

By Staff Reporter00
aayushkumargupta 1stprize

As part of the L’Etape Cyprus by Tour de France that took place on Sunday, the Limassol Tourism Board organised the Cycling in Our Everyday Life competition for primary school students in Limassol region.

A total of 80 students took part in the contest, as the race was staged for the first time on the island.

The international cycling series L’Etape by Tour de France offers the opportunity for amateur cyclists to discover cycling routes in beautiful parts of the world under similar conditions to the professional riders of the Tour de France. A unique destination for cycling lovers, Limassol has excellent routes that suit all types of cyclists set against a backdrop of amazing landscapes.

anogyra 13.11.22group photoThe aim of the poster competition was to capture how the children saw cycling for leisure, sports or commuting, through drawings or collages.

“There were smart ideas,” the Limassol Tourism Board said, with children producing posters to reflect their thoughts on cycling.

Three First Prizes were awarded in addition to 12 Commendations.

“Although we are interested in the art result, we would like to highlight that the aim of these actions is also educational: to develop perceptions that lead to a better lifestyle and to discover by bike new routes and the beautiful landscape of our country,” the tourism board added.

This type of activity also helps to keep children healthy, to love art, to observe and to experiment with different techniques. “However, the most important fact is that it helps them to expand their own perception in relation to the world around them,” it said.

 

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Voluntary retirement scheme to cost Hellenic Bank estimated €85 million

Staff Reporter

New Limassol stadium to be inaugurated on November 25

Nikolaos Prakas

Suspect in prison murder case complains of treatment by police

Iole Damaskinos

Record number of presidential candidates expected to run in 2023

Andria Kades

Actress calls on audience to delete recording of her nude scene

Andria Kades

Man arrested for possession of two antique cannons

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign