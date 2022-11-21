November 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraineWorld

Kremlin: no talk of new round of mobilisation

By Reuters News Service00
people cross border at zemo larsi checkpoint while leaving russia
The move prompted hundreds of thousands of Russian men to flee the country to avoid being conscripted

The Kremlin said on Monday it was not discussing calling up more Russian soldiers to fight in Ukraine through a second round of mobilisation.

Russia called up more than 300,000 reservists to support what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine in a controversial mobilisation drive launched in September.

The move prompted hundreds of thousands of Russian men to flee the country to avoid being conscripted, and sparked the largest anti-Kremlin protests across the country since Moscow sent in its troops in February.

President Vladimir Putin said he had ended the mobilisation drive at the end of October, but has not revoked an official decree which provides the legal basis for the draft – a decision which has caused concern among some who say the Kremlin is keeping its options open for a future round of call-ups.

Asked by reporters if Russia was planning a new round of mobilisation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “I can’t speak for the defence ministry, but there are no discussions in the Kremlin about this.”

Related Posts

As Biden turns 80, Americans ask ‘What’s too old?’

Reuters News Service

New Zealand court rules voting age of 18 is discriminatory

Reuters News Service

Turkey says three killed in rocket strikes from Kurdish militia in Syria

Reuters News Service

Sunak says Britain will not pursue trade ties that rely on EU alignment

Reuters News Service

Russia’s ‘General Armageddon’ under pressure to deliver on battlefield after retreat

Reuters News Service

More than 40 killed, 700 hurt in Indonesian earthquake, strong quake rattles Crete (Update)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign