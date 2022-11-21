November 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
FootballSportWorld Cup

Seven European captains ditch One Love arm band following FIFA pressure

By Reuters News Service00
methode times prod web bin bd3ff4e2 48cb 11ed 8b55 aaf85c581598
A joint statement from seven Football Associations said they could not put their players "in a position where they could face sporting sanctions"

The captains of England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark will not wear ‘OneLove’ armbands after FIFA made it clear they would be booked, the associations said in a joint statement on Monday.

“You don’t want the captain to start the match with a yellow card. That is why it is with a heavy heart that we as a UEFA working group… and as a team had to decide to abandon our plan,” the Dutch FA said in a statement.

Related Posts

Wales ready to party after 64 years out in the cold

Reuters News Service

Sri Lanka Lions reach Cyprus cricket final after exciting tied match

Reuters News Service

Kane in a hurry to surpass Rooney’s England scoring record

Reuters News Service

UEFA welcomes FIFA pledge to tackle Qatar labour issues

Reuters News Service

Djokovic beats Ruud to win record-equalling sixth ATP title

Reuters News Service

Ecuador coast past hapless hosts Qatar in World Cup opener

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign