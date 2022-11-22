November 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
FootballSportWorld Cup

Lewandowski misses penalty as Poland and Mexico draw 0-0

By Reuters News Service00
fifa world cup qatar 2022 group c mexico v poland
Robert Lewandowski had a penalty saved as Poland and Mexico played out a goalless draw

Poland’s Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty – and his chance to finally claim a World Cup tournament goal – in a 0-0 draw with Mexico on Tuesday that left Saudi Arabia as the early leaders of Group C after their shock win over Argentina.

Mexico played most of the attacking football in Stadium 974 but Poland won their penalty in the 56th minute when Hector Moreno pulled down Lewandowski only for the Polish captain to shoot too close to Guillermo Ochoa, who saved.

Mexico brought on Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez as a substitute, capping his return from injury, but he failed to provide the breakthrough sought by coach Gerardo Martino.

The draw left Saudi Arabia top of Group C with three points after they came from behind to beat Argentina 2-1 earlier on Tuesday in one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history.

Related Posts

Ronaldo leaves Man United with immediate effect

Reuters News Service

‘Extreme blackmail’ forced federations to drop armbands

Reuters News Service

Danes denied by woodwork in scoreless draw with Tunisia

Reuters News Service

Saudi Arabia beat Argentina in stunning World Cup upset

Reuters News Service

Putin to meet mothers of soldiers called up to fight in Ukraine

Reuters News Service

Making up for lost time: matches run longer than ever

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign