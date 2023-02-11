February 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

An evening of love and poetry

By Eleni Philippou00
Is there anything that highlights romance better than poetry? Short lines filled with words that express all kinds of emotions. And when it comes to love, they can be good, bad and heartbreakingly ugly feelings. This is the theme of a Valentine’s Day event coming to Nicosia.

For the second consecutive year, Yasemin Collective is organising the Love & Poetry Night, this time at its space Entos ton Technwn, and invited local poets will recite their work. From 8.30pm onwards at the old town Nicosia space, six Cypriot poets will share their poems with the audience with the topic of love being front and centre.

Kyriaki Manousaki, Vaso Aristeidou, Michael-Angelo Egglezos, Stavri Keliri, Maria Nikodemou Antoniou and Stavros X Petrou are the invited poets of the night yet they won’t be the only ones taking the floor.

Once the six poets read what they have prepared, the floor will open for the audience to take the mic and share or perform something that they want. A kind Open Mic Night inviting more people to engage in creative expression and spend the day of love by talking about it through poems.

 

Love & Poetry Night

Six poets read their work, followed by an Open Mic. Organised by the Yasemin Collective. February 14. Entos ton Technwn, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10 including a drink. Reservations needed. Tel: 97-681858

