February 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
AmericasRussiaUkraineUSAWorld

U.S. defence heads talk “priorities” for allies’ meeting

By Reuters News Service040
file photo: u.s. defense secretary austin, australian defense minister marles and british defense minister wallace meet at the pentagon in washington
U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov discussed “priorities”, including air defence and artillery, for upcoming meetings of Kyiv’s allies in Brussels, both sides said late on Saturday.

After securing a promise of scores of modern battle tanks, including the U.S. M1 Abrams, German Leopard 2 and British Challenger 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other Kyiv officials have been urging allies to send fighter aircraft.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group will meet on Tuesday at the NATO headquarters, following upon a Jan. 20 conference at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany that was key for the decisions to send tanks.

Austin and Reznikov discussed the importance of delivering promised capabilities as quickly as possible, the Pentagon’s chief spokesperson, Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, said in a statement.

After the call, Reznikov tweeted that “the United States is unwavering in its support of Ukraine,” adding that the two also discussed the situation on the front line.

Related Posts

Russia: Nato should hold emergency summit over Nord Stream after Hersh revelations

Reuters News Service

Recession alarm bells are ringing, but less loudly than before

Reuters News Service

EU envoy to Syria: ‘absolutely unfair’ to be accused of not providing aid

Reuters News Service

Biden lauds ‘bipartisan progress’ as he dines with Republican, Democratic governors

Reuters News Service

East Germany’s last Communist premier dies aged 95

Reuters News Service

Turkey-Armenia gate opens for first time in decades to allow aid

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign