February 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Mainly dry on Sunday but cold night expected

By Staff Reporter0288

As predicted, Sunday’s weather will be mostly clear with the possibility of some light rain along the coast later in the day, the met office said.

Snow or sleet may fall in the mountains however.

The temperature will rise to around 14C degrees inland and on the southwest coast, around 15C along the other coastlines and 1C in the higher mountains.

Tonight there will be increased clouds and temperatures will drop to around 2C inland, 4C on the southern and northern coasts, around 6C elsewhere along the coast and -4C in the mountains.

On Monday isolated rains or even snow are expected in the mountains, while on Tuesday there will be temporarily increased cloud covers. On Wednesday, there may be light, rain and snow or sleet in the mountains.

The temperature is expected to gradually drop slightly until Tuesday and rise slightly on Wednesday to remain close to and slightly below the average climatic values.

The height of the snow in Troodos Square on Sunday morning was 56cm.

Mountain roads are only open to 4x4s or vehicles with chains, police said.

