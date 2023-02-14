February 14, 2023

CVAR hosts Gülden Plümer’s book presentation

The launch event of Gülden Plümer’s book titled They Weren’t the Only Ones That Disappeared, in which she wrote about her 15 years of experience and memories on the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus, is set to be held at CVAR Severis Foundation in Nicosia. The event will take place on February 23, and is open to all.

The book They Weren’t the Only Ones That Disappeared has taken its place in the archives as an important work on the subject of missing persons.

Former Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs Katie Clerides and former Greek Cypriot Member of the CMP Nestoras Nestoros will attend the event as key speakers. After the speeches, a Q&A will follow where Gülden Plümer will answer questions from the public and sign books.

 

They Weren’t the Only Ones That Disappeared

Book presentation by Gülden Plümer. February 23. CVAR Severis Foundation, Nicosia. 6pm. Tel: 22-300994

