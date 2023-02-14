February 14, 2023

Data protection presentation at UCLan Cyprus

UCLan Cyprus recently had the honour of welcoming Irene Loizidou Nicolaidou, commissioner for personal data protection at its premises.

Loizidou Nicolaidou gave a holistic presentation on the data protection legislation, in the framework of activities for the European Data Protection Day, covering topics from what constitutes personal data to the principles of data protection.

The event was attended by an enthusiastic audience of students, professional and academic staff of UCLan Cyprus. It provided an excellent opportunity for all participants involved to pose their questions, express their views and gain valuable insights on all parameters relating to data protection. The participants were also able to voice their concerns on a variety of issues on data protection, including for example the dominance of social media platforms and how they have an interrelated connection to the privacy of data.

The discussion was coordinated by professor Stéphanie Laulhé Shaelou, head of the School of Law at UCLan Cyprus, with an important contribution by Georgia Georgiou, representing the Data Protection Office of UCLan Cyprus.

