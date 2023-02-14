February 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man charged for obstruction of police work

By Staff Reporter0131
police drugs paphos chase
File photo

Police on Monday arrested a 58-year-old man for obstructing a police officer in the performance of his duties.

According to the police, around 5 pm while in search of a wanted person, officers from the crime prevention unit entered a residence in Geroskipou.

When asked to remain seated, the suspect present managed to run away in an attempt to escape.

Police chased the man who fell to the ground and hit his eye. The suspect was taken to the Paphos general hospital to receive care and was arrested upon dismissal, charged in writing and released.

