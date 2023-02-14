DeFi tokens to watch in 2023: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC) and Aave (AAVE)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC) and Aave (AAVE) are three such tokens that are generating a lot of interest in the DeFi world. In fact, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has sold millions of tokens during their ongoing presale. Let’s discover why these tokens are so popular and why you should keep them in mind for 2023.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) is a layer 2 scaling solution that has been gaining traction in the DeFi world. Polygon (MATIC) promises to bring Ethereum (ETH) smart contracts and dApps closer to the speed of modern-day applications.

Polygon (MATIC) uses a plethora of scaling solutions, such as Optimistic Rollups and ZK-Rollups, to bring the world to Ethereum (ETH). With so many different types of sidechains, Polygon (MATIC) is the perfect platform for building unique applications that can scale with demand.

The team at Polygon (MATIC) also values user experience and has created a toolkit that allows developers to quickly build dApps on the platform. This has already resulted in Polygon (MATIC) being adopted by the likes of Instagram, which is using Polygon (MATIC) for their NFTs.

As more and more companies join the Polygon (MATIC) train, it is clear to see why investors are flocking to this token. With its innovative solutions and practical applications, Polygon (MATIC) will be a key player in DeFi for years to come.

Aave (AAVE)

Unlock the power of Aave (AAVE) — a liquidity protocol that allows users to borrow and lend digital assets without relying on intermediaries. With Aave (AAVE), lenders have the opportunity to gain passive income from their digital assets, while borrowers can offer collateral and obtain loans quickly.

Aave (AAVE) makes trading smoother with its automated market maker (AMM), allowing users to effortlessly transition from one position to another. The best part about Aave (AAVE) is that the whole process is decentralized, secure and immutable — ensuring that users are always in control of their funds.

Adding to its appeal is the Aave (AAVE) token, which allows users to participate in governance decisions on the platform. On top of that, Aave (AAVE) users can also earn rewards from staking AAVE and obtaining various discounts on fees.

With a chance to change the way lending and borrowing work, Aave (AAVE) could see massive gains if it continues on its current trajectory.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) debuts as a revolutionary crowdfunding platform that harnesses the power of the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain to turn equity into tokenized NFTs. Let’s look at what Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) means for startups and investors.

Avoiding lengthy and expensive legal procedures, startups can now use Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to tokenize equity and raise funds quickly. This means no more begging venture capitalists for funds, or waiting months before getting a response.

Investors can now use Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to invest in startups they believe may be the next big thing. Just $1 is enough to buy fractional ownership in a startup, which opens up the world of high-return investments to everyone.

The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) smart contracts manage the crowdfunding process and ensure funds are properly distributed. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) additionally offers a utility token with numerous advantages, including staking rewards, access to promotions and deals, plus governance rights.

With all of the ingredients to revolutionize the $10+ billion crowdfunding industry, it’s clear to see why the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale is going so well and only a limited amount of ORBN tokens are left for sale as its currently in the seventh phase with a price of only $0.071.

