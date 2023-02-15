February 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christodoulides closer to finalising Cabinet

By Andria Kades00
christodoulides limassol

President-elect Nikos Christodoulides has “locked” a lot of names for ministerial posts in his mind, he said on Wednesday evening amid speculation on who would make up his Cabinet.

Speaking during a visit at his Limassol’s campaign office, he said the names would be announced when the time was right.

Talks with parties that supported him as well as those which didn’t are ongoing, he added. “These talks are essential and I completely respect their approaches. At the same time there’s a significant number of our compatriots that for years have opted not to participate in electoral procedures. They too will have a part in the Cabinet.”

The main criterion for those who will be part of his council of ministers is that they believe in the election programme that got Christodoulides elected in the first place, he said.

Asked if Limassol would have a role in the new government’s shape up, he said there are apt individuals across Cyprus – and the north – that could be part of the Cabinet. “Limassol cannot be excluded.”

He highlighted the real challenge would begin on March 1 after he takes over the presidential duties, and begins to tackle issues surrounding the economy and social matters “that have nothing to do with ideology or political parties.”

Related Posts

Arrests for collapse of hotel that killed 35 Turkish Cypriots

Nikolaos Prakas

Presidential candidate calls for Mavroyiannis to be made foreign minister

Andria Kades

University of Cyprus in the spotlight over €40m budget increase

Andria Kades

42 cases of cancer in children every year

Andria Kades

Health ministry to focus on state of ICUs

Andria Kades

Cheesemakers request changes to halloumi PDO

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign