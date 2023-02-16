February 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
USAWorld

One killed, three wounded in Texas mall shooting

By Reuters News Service050
shooting at the cielo vista mall in el paso
A law enforcement member patrols outside the Cielo Vista Mall

One person was killed and three were wounded on Wednesday in a shooting at an El Paso, Texas, shopping mall, police said.

A police spokesman, Robert Gomez, told reporters one suspect was in custody, but media reports said a second person was also taken into custody following the shooting at Texas’ Cielo Vista Mall. The motive in the shooting was not known.

“It was chaotic. People did flee. They were scared. Like I said, there were shots fired in the mall. It does cause panic,” Gomez said.

Police called it an active scene and asked the public to avoid the area.

News video showed the parking lot filling with patrol cars, their lights flashing.

“Units are clearing the mall. They are gathering witnesses. This is a large scene as it being a mall, so it’s going to take time,” Gomez said, adding he had no information on the condition of the wounded.

The Cielo Vista mall is next to the Walmart store where a gunman killed 23 people on Aug. 3, 2019. A week ago, a Texas man pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes in that massacre in a plea deal that spared him a federal death sentence. But he still faces the death penalty in a separate state prosecution.

Related Posts

Serb nationalists pledge riots if Belgrade tries to improve ties with Kosovo

Reuters News Service

Actress Raquel Welch, sex symbol of 1960s, dead at age 82

Reuters News Service

Bird flu spreads to new countries, threatens non-stop “war” on poultry

Reuters News Service

Judge rejects Trump’s late offer to provide DNA in rape accuser Carroll’s lawsuit

Reuters News Service

Italy’s Berlusconi acquitted in ‘Bunga Bunga’ bribe case

Reuters News Service

Russia declares battlefield gains as NATO ramps up support for Ukraine

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign