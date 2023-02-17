February 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Drunken man found guilty of assaulting a police officer

By Nick Theodoulou00
police34
File photo

A 46-year-old was imprisoned for 60 days on Friday after a drunken rage led to him being found guilty by the Famagusta court of disturbing the peace, public insults, illegal entry, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

The district’s police spokesman Steve Theodoulou said a 45-year-old man had initially invited the perpetrator to his house but later asked him to leave, fearing his drunken state.

The perpetrator refused and the resident soon called the police.

Officers arrived at the scene and the guest then exited the house but began swearing at the police and disturbing the peace.

The man was then arrested but attempted to resist and pushed an officer during the process.

Related Posts

Man accused of attempting to kidnap minor released on bail

Nick Theodoulou

Central Bank issues warning about ‘Turkish investment bank’

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Limassol port operator invested €8.7 million since taking over

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Demo outside zoo on Sunday calling for its closure

Nikolaos Prakas

President meets schoolgirl who chose him when asked to write to famous person

Andria Kades

Man found guilty of causing death of three in traffic accident

Antigoni Pitta
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign