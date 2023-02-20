February 20, 2023

Police seize over 20,000 illicit cigarettes

By Staff Reporter0106
Police on Sunday, searched the home, properties and vehicles of a 56-year-old man in Nicosia.

During the search they found and seized 21,120 cigarettes and 4,850g of rolling tobacco.

The 56-year-old was taken in to a police station while the customs department was informed.

The case was settled out of court, with the 56-year-old paying a fine of €8,000.

