February 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested for theft at Limassol warehouse

By Staff Reporter00
arrested, arrest, handcuffs
File photo

Police on Monday arrested a 21-year-old suspect wanted since December in connection with a warehouse burglary in Limassol.

The suspect was located and identified for the offense committed on December 28 in Limassol, by the Paphos immigration services. Police interrogated the suspect and he was taken into custody.

The crime concerned theft of vehicle rims, valued at €11,000, for which testimony emerged implicating the 21-year-old. 

The case is under ongoing investigation.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Auditor-general loses name change fight for public officials

Elias Hazou

Christodoulides to meet Stewart ahead of Tatar meeting

Nikolaos Prakas

Ombudswoman says Okypy failed to find nurse for disabled child

Nikolaos Prakas

Akel demands abolition of all twice-yearly exams

Gina Agapiou

Earthquake aftershock felt in Turkey, Cyprus

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign